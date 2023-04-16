Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.82.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $98.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $550.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

