Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Price Target at $2,652.76

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,652.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,638.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,483.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,432.65. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,643.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

