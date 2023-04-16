Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Lumentum by 16.2% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 42,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

