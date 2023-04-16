Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Hawaiian Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of HA stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $423.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

