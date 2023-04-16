Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $758,920.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,486,837.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,172 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 17.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLY opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

