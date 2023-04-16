ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $987.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASOMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.49) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.28) to GBX 1,180 ($14.61) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.17) to GBX 730 ($9.04) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

