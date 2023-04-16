Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.13.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Down 1.3 %

HXL stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.