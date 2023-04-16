Reviewing University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) & Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Southern States Bancshares has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Southern States Bancshares and University Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern States Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and University Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $91.53 million 2.28 $27.07 million $3.02 7.90 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern States Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 29.58% 14.49% 1.28% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Southern States Bancshares beats University Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares



Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About University Bancorp



University Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest, University Lending Group, LLC (ULG), UIF Corporation (UIF), and Holding Company. The Bank and Midwest segment includes community banking and servicing. The ULG segment focuses on mortgage banking. The UIF segment covers faith-based lending. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

