Head to Head Analysis: OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) & Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medpace and OmniAb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $1.46 billion 4.05 $245.37 million $7.32 26.25 OmniAb $59.08 million 7.41 -$22.33 million N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 3 0 0 2.00 OmniAb 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medpace and OmniAb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Medpace presently has a consensus price target of $235.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. OmniAb has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 170.45%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Medpace.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 16.81% 60.42% 18.38% OmniAb N/A -1.51% -0.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Medpace has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medpace beats OmniAb on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

