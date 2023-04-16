Financial Survey: South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 0 1 6 0 2.86 American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for South32 and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

American Lithium has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.86%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than South32.

Risk & Volatility

South32 has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South32 and American Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $9.27 billion 1.46 $2.67 billion N/A N/A American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -21.45

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Summary

South32 beats American Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa. The Worsley Alumina segment offers bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Western Australia. The Hillside Aluminium segment offers aluminium smelters at Richards Bay, South Africa. The Mozal Aluminium segment includes aluminium smelter in Mozambique. The Brazil Alumina segment covers alumina refinery in Brazil. The South Africa Energy Coal segment comprises of open-cut and underground energy coal mines and processing operations in South Africa. The Illawarra Metallurgical Coal segment consists of underground metallurgical coal mines in New South Wales, Australia. The Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal segment involves in the exploration and development of metallurgical coal deposit in Queensland, Australia. The Australia Manganese segment produces manganese ore in the Northern Territory and manganese alloys in Tasmania. The South Africa Manganese segment

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

