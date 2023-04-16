Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.80.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.90. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.