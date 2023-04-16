Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of research firms have commented on AZUL. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Azul by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Azul by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Azul by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 629,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Azul by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 299,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. Azul has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

