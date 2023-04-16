Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Head to Head Contrast

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -8.89% 1.78% 1.19% Viant Technology -6.04% -4.42% -3.21%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Bumble has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bumble and Viant Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $903.50 million 2.44 -$79.75 million ($0.61) -27.90 Viant Technology $197.17 million 1.37 -$11.91 million ($0.84) -5.23

Viant Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71 Viant Technology 0 4 4 0 2.50

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.04%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $6.36, suggesting a potential upside of 44.81%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Summary

Bumble beats Viant Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

