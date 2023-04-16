ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Raised to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ContraFect to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContraFect currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.90 on Thursday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

