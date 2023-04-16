ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Raised to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ContraFect to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContraFect currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.
ContraFect Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.90 on Thursday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContraFect (CFRX)
