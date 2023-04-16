Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CSIQ opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.