CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) PT Lowered to $18.00 at DA Davidson

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $15.45 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

