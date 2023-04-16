Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

Insider Activity at Sotherly Hotels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 488,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.