StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OCX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

