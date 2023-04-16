Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the third quarter worth $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

