Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 4.2 %

NEPT stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

