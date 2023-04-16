Analyzing Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX)

Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Rating) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Stratex Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources $7.14 billion 0.99 $1.90 billion $5.82 4.10

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stratex Oil & Gas and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 0 7 6 0 2.46

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.48%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources 26.60% 27.92% 12.59%

Summary

Antero Resources beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. engages in the exploitation, exploration, development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in Texas, Montana, Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, and Utah. The company was founded on January 6, 1989 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The Marketing segment refers to marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity. The Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream segment represents midstream services. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratex Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.