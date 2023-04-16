Reviewing Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $61.65 million 3.70 $15.67 million $2.61 10.82 Commercial National Financial $25.63 million 1.63 $8.08 million $2.03 5.17

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Commercial National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Middlefield Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Middlefield Banc pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial National Financial pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Commercial National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 25.42% 11.85% 1.23% Commercial National Financial 31.53% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Middlefield Banc and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Middlefield Banc beats Commercial National Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

About Commercial National Financial

(Get Rating)

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.