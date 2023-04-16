Critical Review: (NYSE:GSAT) versus B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

(NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A B Communications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares and B Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A B Communications $2.73 billion 0.13 $39.93 million $0.26 12.27

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

B Communications beats on 1 of the 1 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

(Get Rating)

B Communications Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the telecommunications industry. It operates through the following segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications, Bezeq International, and DBS. The Bezeq segment provides telephony services, Internet access infrastructure services, data transmission and communication services, and wholesale service using physical infrastructure. The Pelephone Communications segment provides cellular radio-telephone services, marketing of terminal equipment, installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications. The Bezeq International segment provides internet services, international communications, and NSR. The DBS segment provides multi-channel digital TV broadcasting services for subscribers via satellite as well as over the Internet and the provision of value-added services to subscribers. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.