State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.27.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

State Street Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,484,000 after acquiring an additional 679,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.