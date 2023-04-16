Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $356.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,488,000 after acquiring an additional 110,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,092,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.