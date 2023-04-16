Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $356.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.36.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of MOH opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.