Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) PT at $2.61

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

