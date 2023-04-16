W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

