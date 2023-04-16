Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

