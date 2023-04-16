Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $249.37

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

ILMN opened at $228.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.41. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $352.95.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

