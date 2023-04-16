Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$145.05

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cormark cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$132.79 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

