Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$145.05

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.05.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cormark cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
