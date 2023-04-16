Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Argus from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,649.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,677.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,521.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,183.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,550 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

