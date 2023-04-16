Head-To-Head Comparison: Hour Loop (HOUR) & Its Competitors

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hour Loop to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -15.20% -50.62% -10.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hour Loop and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1157 3490 49 2.70

Earnings and Valuation

Hour Loop currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 47.87%. Given Hour Loop’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -41.25 Hour Loop Competitors $15.61 billion -$174.51 million -12.59

Hour Loop’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hour Loop rivals beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

