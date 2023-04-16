Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Truist Financial

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.
Aemetis Price Performance
Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $13.24.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
