Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Truist Financial

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 203,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Aemetis by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth $1,907,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

