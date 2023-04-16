Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Craig Hallum

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $937.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.77.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

