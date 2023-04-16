StockNews.com Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $679.21.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $619.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.