StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGOGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $45.26.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

