AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Argus

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Argus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

AZN stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,577,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,874,000 after purchasing an additional 176,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 143.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

