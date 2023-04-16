Analyzing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 145.34 -$23.71 million ($0.90) -9.36 iTeos Therapeutics $267.63 million 1.82 $96.65 million $2.57 5.32

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and iTeos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Fennec Pharmaceuticals. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -445.38% -103.02% iTeos Therapeutics 36.11% 15.10% 12.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and iTeos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.09%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 180.01%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

