Reviewing OceanPal (OP) and The Competition

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare OceanPal to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

OceanPal has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal’s peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OceanPal and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanPal Competitors 171 933 1435 18 2.51

Profitability

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 23.60%. Given OceanPal’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanPal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares OceanPal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal 24.36% 6.70% 6.44% OceanPal Competitors 30.44% 25.22% 11.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanPal and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $19.08 million -$330,000.00 -0.43 OceanPal Competitors $904.93 million $307.50 million 4.83

OceanPal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 67.1%. OceanPal pays out -29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanPal is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OceanPal peers beat OceanPal on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

