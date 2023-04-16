Head-To-Head Comparison: Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) versus Its Peers

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Global Business Travel Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Business Travel Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group Competitors 101 899 1773 31 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.68, suggesting a potential upside of 29.99%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion -$25.00 million -10.95 Global Business Travel Group Competitors $3.77 billion $226.95 million 4.08

Global Business Travel Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.06, suggesting that their average share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -2.83% -0.87% Global Business Travel Group Competitors -3,276.52% 3.63% -4.03%

Summary

Global Business Travel Group rivals beat Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

