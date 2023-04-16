Head to Head Review: Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 18.07% 30.37% 15.37% Southwestern Energy 12.32% 87.78% 11.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $28.55 million 0.96 $5.51 million $0.56 4.91 Southwestern Energy $15.00 billion 0.38 $1.85 billion $1.68 3.07

Volatility and Risk

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barnwell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Barnwell Industries and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwestern Energy 1 9 7 0 2.35

Southwestern Energy has a consensus price target of $8.26, suggesting a potential upside of 60.17%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada. The Land Investment segment invests in land interest in Hawaii. The Contract Drilling segment provides well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii. The company was founded by Morton H. Kinzler in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

