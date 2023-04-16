Head to Head Survey: P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DocGo and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get DocGo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 P3 Health Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocGo presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.54%. Given DocGo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% P3 Health Partners -25.74% -531.75% -39.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocGo and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DocGo and P3 Health Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 1.80 $34.58 million $0.32 24.22 P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.05 -$270.13 million N/A N/A

DocGo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocGo beats P3 Health Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.