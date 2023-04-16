Head to Head Comparison: American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) and Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

American Superconductor has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of American Superconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of American Superconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor -32.38% -30.76% -17.63% Clean Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor $108.43 million 1.15 -$19.19 million ($1.19) -3.55 Clean Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Superconductor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Superconductor and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Superconductor presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 171.87%. Given American Superconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Superconductor is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Summary

American Superconductor beats Clean Energy Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability. The Wind segment permits the manufacturers to field wind turbines with power output, reliability, and affordability. The company was founded by Yet-Ming Chiang, David A. Rudman, John B. Vander Sande, and Gregory J. Yurek on April 9, 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, MA.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The Cety Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. Its solution includes the Clean Cycle system, which captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

