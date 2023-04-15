Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PYPL stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $104.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

