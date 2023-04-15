Graypoint LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.51. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.
Insider Activity at Citigroup
In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
