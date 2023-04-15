KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,870 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,243,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,508,000 after acquiring an additional 405,351 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

NYSE C opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.