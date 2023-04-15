KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,870 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,243,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,508,000 after acquiring an additional 405,351 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE C opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
Further Reading
