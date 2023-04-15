Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.02.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $221.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

