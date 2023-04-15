Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.