Balentine LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $185.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

