Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $185.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

